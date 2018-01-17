× Affidavit: Family member holds alleged burglar on ground for police

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was held on the ground for police after allegedly breaking into a mother’s home.

On Jan. 11, dispatchers learned that a man was holding an alleged burglar down in the front yard of a home near S.E. 64th St. and Shields Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they took 58-year-old Alexander Paton into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, the homeowner said that she was home alone with her three children when she heard someone knocking at the door. She said she was not expecting anyone and knew the door was locked, so she didn’t answer it.

A short time later, her daughter told her that a man was inside their house.

The affidavit states that the victim walked to her bedroom and saw Paton going through her closet. The victim says Paton was holding a brick and she was worried that she would be hurt if she tried to stop him.

She says she got her children out of the house and called her brother, who lives nearby.

The affidavit states that the victim’s brother was able to pull Paton out of the house and hold him on the ground until officers arrived.

Paton was arrested on a complaint of first-degree burglary.