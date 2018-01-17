× Big Second Half Leads Thunder Over Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their recent dominance over the Los Angeles Lakers with a 114-90 win on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

OKC outscored the Lakers by 18 in the second half to pull away and win for the 11th straight time in a regular season home game over the Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony led all scorers with 27 points and made four 3-pointers.

Steven Adams had 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, 7 of those on the offensive end.

Russell Westbrook added 19 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, and Paul George scored 13 points.

The Thunder dominated the glass, outrebounding the Lakers 54-30.

OKC welcomed back Andre Roberson, who was in the starting lineup after missing eight games with tendonitis in his knee.

The Thunder are 19-4 against the Lakers in regular season play in the last eight years.

OKC improves to 25-20, and will visit Cleveland on Saturday for a 2:30 tipoff.