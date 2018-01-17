‘Coming Soon’ sign not getting the job done

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - New Level Fitness is open for business, but you might not know that from the banner out front that says 'Coming Soon.'

Josh and Lynda Redden wrote a big fat check worth $2,600 for their new sign months ago.

“[Terry Temple] actually walked into our nutrition club,” Josh said. “We took a chance with him.”

The couple wanted to give their business to another small business owner.

Things, though, never got moving.

There was no design or contract.

The Reddens tell the In Your Corner team Terry Temple waited over a month to even put up the banner, and that was only after a police officer paid him a visit.

“He went and found out where he lives, went and asked him about it,” Josh said. “Within about 48 hours, the banner was up.”

We know Midwest City Police are investigating.

Just like the Reddens, Temple appears to be ignoring our repeated emails, texts and phone calls.

There is no sign of Temple or the Reddens cash or sign.

“I have people come in and say ‘When is your gym going to be open?’” Lynda said. “I tell them, ‘Well, we have been.’ ‘They say, ‘Your sign doesn't say that.’”

Josh and Lynda are resilient, bouncing forward, not backward.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office will now decide whether to file a criminal charge against Terry Temple.

The Reddens are in talks with a second sign company.

A new design and agreement is in the works.

A couple of years ago, Terry Temple did do some additional work for the Reddens and he came through on that job.