Cooking with Kyle: Winter potato and corn chowder

OKLAHOMA CITY – This simple, quick recipe is an easy entrée for a cold winter evening, and makes enough for most to enjoy for two meals. Serve with a salad and a crusty bread – it will warm your body and soul. Enjoy!

1 medium onion, chopped

1 T olive oil

30-32oz (roughly 4C) chicken broth

3 or 3 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 lb whole kernel corn (may use frozen or canned)

1 C heavy cream or milk, divided

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 t salt

12 t pepper

1/3 cup flour

Minced fresh parsley or chives, or dried chives (optional – for garnish)

In a stockpot, sauté chopped onion and minced garlic over medium-medium high heat until softened and just beginning to brown. Add chicken broth. Bring to a boil and add diced potatoes. Cool until potatoes are tender – roughly 10-15 minutes. Stir in corn, salt, pepper and 1/2 C cream/milk. In a small bowl, whisk together remaining 1/2 C cream/milk and flour until smooth. Whisk into chowder, return to boil and cook until thickened. Yield: 1/2 gallon or 6-8 servings.