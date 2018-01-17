Fighting the flu with IV therapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Some flu patients are turning to a different remedy to fight the sickness in the form of an IV drip.

IV Therapy is used to treat many ailments, but with the increase in flu patients, IV Therapy centers are seeing a spike in flu patients.

"We`ve had an influx in patients probably in the past month," registered nurse Kelly Cossey at Dr. Lori Hanson's clinic said.

The drip is a fluid packed with nutrients including Vitamins B, C, and Magnesium. Cossey said those are absorbed faster and in higher concentration through the bloodstream than they would be taken orally.

"It`s going to give you more energy, relax your muscles, you`re not going to feel as fatigued after you get this infusion," Cossey said.

Cossey said the hydration the treatment offers is a necessity when your body is suffering symptoms caused by flu.

"It`s going to make your blood pressure increase, your heart rate go up, you don`t want to drink anything," Cossey said.

The therapy is not necessarily the only solution, Cossey said it's not a cure. Doctors say the flu vaccine is still the best way to combat the virus, and it's not too late in the season to get one.

However, Cossey contends the 40 minute drip could shave days off your flu.

"Over 24 to 48 hours patients feel like their energy increased," she said.