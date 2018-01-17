Grand jury investigates Bixby High School sexual assault allegations

BIXBY, Okla. – A multi-county grand jury will ultimately decide whether there is enough evidence to press charges following a sexual assault investigation at an Oklahoma school district.

Multiple football players at Bixby High School are accused of rape by instrumentation following an incident that happened last year.

The victim reportedly told officials that he was at a football team function at the home of the Bixby superintendent when he was sexually assaulted.

According to the affidavit, investigators are also looking into “indications of a ‘cover-up’” in reporting of the assault by school officials.

“It is unclear when school officials reported this sexual assault of a child to the authorities, although it was certainly delayed for days,” the affidavit states. “It certainly appears that any reporting of the incident was significant and has caused difficulty in the investigation, especially including the inability to preserve evidence. It also appears that there may have been some initial effort by one or others to not report the incident at all.”

When a school official did finally report the sexual assault to police in November, according to the affidavit he said that the superintendent had finally “given him permission to report the incident to police, but directed it be reported to a certain Bixby police officer.”

According to a new search warrant affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World, five juveniles provided written statements “admitting their various levels of participation in the sexual assault of the victim and the video recording of the sexual assault.”

In fact, it states that one student admitted to police that he recorded the assault and was concerned about protecting the evidence on his phone because a parent of a suspect “had recently offered to purchase” his cell phone.

The affidavit says that Bixby Athletic Director Jay Bittle took a written statement from the victim on Oct. 26, but the assault wasn’t reported to any investigative agency until Oct. 31 in an ‘off the record’ meeting with Bixby police.

“Those present indicated Superintendent Kyle Wood would not allow school officials to report the incident to the police until the morning of Nov. 2,” the affidavit states.

In addition to investigating the possible rape, officials were also looking into “whether there were efforts to avoid the mandatory reporting requirements” by school officials “as well as potential efforts to thwart a police investigation into the incident.”

On Wednesday, a multi-county grand jury met to look into the allegations and deliberate whether charges are warranted, according to FOX 23.