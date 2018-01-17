Homemade stove burns down Stillwater home, kills dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. — Fire officials said a homemade heating device burned a trailer home to the ground and killed a pet dog on Wednesday.

Captain David Luckey of the Stillwater Fire Department said the fire on the 400 block of E. 44th Street was reported around 11:40 a.m.

“As soon as we came out of the station, we could see smoke for several miles off,” Luckey said.

There were three occupants inside, along with the dog. According to Luckey, they had been using the homemade stove to heat the home after their electricity was shut off. It caught on fire.

Clayton Jones was one of the three occupants. He had been staying there with his friends, Angela and Nathan.

“I fell asleep last night, and I woke up to my blanket burning and the curtain was on fire,” Jones said. “I holler to Angela who was in inside ‘Fire!’ jumped and, by the time we could get a bucket of water to try and put it out, there was no putting it out with a bucket of water.”

Luckey said the fire will most likely be ruled accidental.