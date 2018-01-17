Investigation involving Oklahoma City officer accused searching woman on bike is complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An investigation into an Oklahoma City police officer who is accused of stopping a woman who was riding her bicycle and searching her is complete.

Kelsey Pierce says she was riding her bicycle to work at Tower Theatre in October 2017 when an officer pulled her over at N.W. 21st and Dewey.

"It was just very scary. I had no idea what was happening," she said.

She says the officer handcuffed her and put her in his police car before searching through her backpack.

Pierce says the officer then told her she matched the description of someone involved in “suspicious activity.”

"The officer searched my backpack and searched my bags on my bicycle and then told me that I matched the description of a complaint about a suspicious person off of 19th and Douglas," said Pierce.

It's something her attorney says is illegal.

"He never told Kelsey why she was being detained until she was in the back of his police car while he was searching her belongings," said her attorney, Bryce Harp.

At the time, police told News 4 they were investigating the matter and the "appropriate action will be taken if necessary."

Today, police told News 4 that the investigation is complete.

However, it is unclear if the officer was disciplined for the incident.

"That investigation is over. His discipline did not rise to the level of being releasable under the Open Records Act. For the discipline to be releasable, the employee must be either terminated, suspended, demoted, or suffer a loss of pay. None of those things occurred," a police official told KFOR.