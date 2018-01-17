Lakers commentator creates stir on social media after tweet about downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A current sportscaster says he was shocked by what he saw when he and the L.A. Lakers arrived in downtown Oklahoma City earlier this week.

Mychal Thompson, a former top pick for the Portland Trail Blazers, currently serves as a radio commentator for the L.A. Lakers.

On Tuesday, Thompson took to Twitter to talk about how ‘abandoned’ downtown Oklahoma City looked at 11 p.m. on Monday night.

“This is NOT an exaggeration… We got to down town OKC at 11pm… And driving thru the city to our hotel… about 10 blocks or so… We did NOT see ONE person…Not ONE person on the streets or sidewalks… NOT ONE… It looked like an abandoned city…” Thompson posted on Twitter.

Immediately, Oklahomans began firing back.

What foolish & disappointing innuendo by someone who should do better. Wind chills below 0 with 20 mph winds on a work day. No sane human is hanging out on the streets. In fact, be proud of this as it implies we got our homeless into shelters vs freezing to death — Jeremy Thurman (@JThurman21) January 16, 2018

Cuz it’s 5 degrees outside. Heck yea it’s an abandoned city when you can see ur breath from 10 miles away lol — Coach Bryson (@Will_BrysonMVCS) January 16, 2018

Former OU star and current host on The Franchise Gabe Ikard listed off a few reasons for the empty streets.

“1) Everyone drives here because there’s no traffic and tons of parking. 2) It felt like -5 degrees outside. 3) Downtown is not where most people go out here. 4) It was Monday night. 5) Did your tweet make you feel cool?” he said.

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena.