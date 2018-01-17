× List of events for OKC’s weekend weather warm-up

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – With weekend temperatures slightly heating up, here is a list of events around the city for you to explore before that winter air returns next week.

Break the Ice: Devon Ice Rink

At the end of it’s 8th season, the Devon Ice Rink is hosting Break the Ice; Cupcakes, Beer & More. Starting Jan. 20th, you can pay a small fee and sample beer from COOP Ale Works which are paired with mini-cupcakes from Green Goodies. So, grab your skates and jump on the ice rink located at 301 W. Reno Ave while you’re enjoying the warmer weekend weather.

Factory Obscura Presents: SHIFT

Factory Obscura has been in the works for a year and have now come up with a new installation called SHIFT. The goal of Factory Obscura is to create a fully immersive, large installation art exhibit. Located at Current Studio, this new installation hopes to cause a “shift in thinking.” SHIFT will be available this weekend and can be found at 1218 N. Penn Ave.

OKC Home + Garden Show

Come and see me at the OKC Home and Garden Show, Jan 19-21! Learn all about Straw Bale Gardening, and get inspired. https://t.co/pI44bHby1O — Joel Karsten (@StrawBaleGarden) January 5, 2018

Interested in touring a Tiny Home? This weekend, the OKC Home and Garden Show will be hosting a Tiny Home tour, along with the opportunity to meet Jason Cameron of DIY Network’s Man Caves & Desperate Landscapes. Beginning Jan. 19, you’ll have the chance to discover new neighborhoods and compare designs from the kitchens and baths to landscaping.

PBR: Build Ford Tough Series

Starting Jan. 20, the Chesapeake Energy Arena is having Professional Bull Riders charge back to OKC for it’s 19th consecutive year. The top 35 bull riders in the world will ride for their piece of the $140,000 payout during two days of action-packed 8-second rides and heart-stopping wrecks. For tickets, visit the Chesapeake Arena website.

Oklahomans are expected to see warmer temperatures than they have in awhile so if you’re looking for more things to do, go to the Visit OKC wesite here.