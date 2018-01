× Man dies after being stabbed to death at apartment complex in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, police were called to reports of a stabbing at the Riverchase Apartments, near Penn. Ave. and Hefner Rd.

Police confirmed the victim passed away from his injuries.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information that could help authorities, please call police.