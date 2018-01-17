× Metro veteran upset after spending hours in cold surgery prep-room, procedure then canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro veteran is upset after he says he spent hours in a cold surgery-prep room just to be sent home hours later.

Thomas Cahill says he checked into the VA hospital before dawn to have eye surgery.

After spending four hours under blankets, he says he was told there was an issue with the hospital’s heating system and his procedure was canceled.

The hospital says a coil broke the night before and maintenance didn’t get the issue resolved until around 11 a.m. Wednesday. A spokeswoman says about four operating rooms were affected and nine cases had to be rescheduled.

As for a why patients weren’t alerted the night before, the hospital says it expected the issue to be fixed sooner than it was.