Officials: Threatening copycat ‘prank’ found at Edmond Memorial

EDMOND, Okla. – Administrators at a local high school are warning parents to speak with their children about the consequences of making threats.

This comes after a second threat was found at Edmond Memorial High School in the span of two days.

“Within the last hour, a student has admitted writing and leaving a note in the freshmen boys’ bathroom, naming a handful of fellow classmates and an administrator as targets for harm. We feel strongly that this note was intended as a prank and was, in part, a copycat of a note found yesterday scribbled on a boys’ bathroom wall in another area of the school. Families of the students identified in the note found today are being personally notified by telephone. Disappointing, a picture of the note found today was shared on social media, which may have caused unwarranted concern. We are confident that this matter has been resolved and that the school and all students and staff are safe. Please visit with your children about the consequences of making false threats. It is never ok to joke about school safety. Furthermore, it is against the law. The school will apply the appropriate discipline to the student who confessed to writing the note. Because of federal privacy laws, the specifics of the discipline the student receives cannot be shared,” a note from Edmond Memorial Principal Anthony Rose to parents read.

On Tuesday, school officials found graffiti on a bathroom wall that read, “I’m gonna kill you all.”

Fortunately, they say that threat was not credible.