OKC Parks to host free trout fishing clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY – Anglers who want to hone their trout fishing skills for the City’s annual rainbow trout season are invited to attend a free trout fishing clinic from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 at the Putnam City High School East Gymnasium, 5300 N.W. 50th Street.

Trout season is from Nov. 1 through April 15 and with the warmer weekend weather, it might be the perfect time to get out the tackle box and learn about trout fishing.

Staff and volunteer educators from the Parks & Recreation Department and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will share their trout know-how, including tips for the best bait and equipment for trout, knot-tying, angler ethics, fish identification and more.

Northeast Oklahoma Fishing Report December 13, 2017 – Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and Powerbait below the dam, in creek channels, a https://t.co/VM4VdO1e50 — Ottawa Fishing (@OttawaFishing) December 13, 2017

The annual trout season and clinic are part of the City’s “Close to Home” fishing program, a cooperative fisheries management program between the City of Oklahoma City and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.