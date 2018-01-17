Oklahoma father, son die after 13-year-old tries to save paralyzed dad during house fire

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – A father and son died in a house fire Wednesday, officials say.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham told KTEN the fire happened around 1:30 a.m., with nearly 30 volunteer firefighters responding.

Officials say a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and his 60-year-old father, who was paralyzed, were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The 17-year-old was able to escape without injury, however, the 13-year-old tried to get his father in a wheelchair so they could escape, but was unsuccessful.

Original reports said there were four people inside the home, however, a further investigation revealed it was only three people.

Both the 13-year-old boy and his father died in the fire.

“Upon arrival, they had been told the information there was two people still in the house,” Grisham said. “Deputies attempted to enter the house and couldn’t make it due to fire and debris.”

Officials believe a space heater may have caused the fire.

They are still investigating.