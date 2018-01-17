× Oklahoma firefighter accused in drunken hit-and-run

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma firefighter is accused in a drunken hit-and-run.

Officials say 35-year-old Christopher Allen crashed into a vehicle last week in Durant, Oklahoma.

According to KXII, a witness tried to get Allen to stay at the scene, but he ran home on foot.

When police tracked Allen down, they reportedly found in him in his garage.

According to the report obtained by KXII, Allen refused sobriety tests, but the officer noted he could smell alcohol on his breath and added he had bloodshot eyes.

Allen is facing charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

According to KXII, Allen is a firefighter in Ardmore.