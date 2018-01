× One person dead after house fire in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead after a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5 a.m., a home near S.W. 19th and McKinley caught fire.

One person was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest, officials said.

Sadly, that person reportedly died at the hospital.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.