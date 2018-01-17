Police: Fight over cell phone leads to Enid woman’s stabbing death

ENID, Okla. – Authorities say an Enid woman has been taken into custody in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred earlier this week.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, officers were called to a stabbing at a home in the 300 block of E. Cedar.

When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Maria Giffin suffering from multiple stab wounds inside the home. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where Giffin later died from her injuries.

Detectives learned that Giffin was at home when she was confronted by 37-year-old Katisha Zuniga.

Authorities allege that the pair got into an argument about a cell phone, and Zuniga ultimately stabbed Giffin several times.

Several hours later, Zuniga was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.