Police say man facing eviction killed Texas landlady, self

IRVING, Texas – Investigators say a man facing eviction from a Dallas-area home for delinquent rent was found dead a day after being sought in the slaying of his landlady.

Police in Irving on Wednesday announced investigators believe 50-year-old Mark Leonard Kincer killed the homeowner, traveled 350 miles to Monahans and then took his own life.

An Irving police statement says no other suspects are being sought in Jan. 11 fatal shooting of 58-year-old Susan Bufford Maleskey of Jacksonville, Texas. Irving police say a relative returned to the residence and found Maleskey’s body.

Detectives identified Kincer as the suspect and issued a warrant. Kincer was found dead Jan. 12 of what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Irving police didn’t immediately release additional information about the rent dispute.