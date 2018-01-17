Police: Thieves make off with over $14,000 in designer purses

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are trying to identify three men accused of stealing several high-end designer purses from an Oklahoma City shop.

On Dec. 21, officers were called to Mitzy’s Purses and More following a theft.

According to the police report, the shop’s owner told officers that one of the men had been in the store before and said that his sister recently came into some money. He told her that he wanted to pick out a few bags for her to see.

The owner told police that the man put several purses and wallets into a duffel bag and ran out of the store.

When police reviewed the surveillance footage of the store, they noticed that two other men in the store at the time also walked out of the business with several purses.

In all, the alleged suspects reportedly stole $14,300 worth of merchandise.

Oklahoma City police have released surveillance photos of the men they want to speak with about the theft.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.