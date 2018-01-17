Rape suspect booked into Canadian County jail after found in Kansas

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Canadian County rape suspect who was found in Kansas is back in Oklahoma.

Hoang Vinh Huy Tran, 20, was booked into the Canadian County jail Wednesday.

On January 11, Canadian County officials issued a BOLO for a rape and kidnapping suspect.

Officials say thanks to media coverage, an anonymous source left a telephone tip on the case, which then led suspects to Tran in Wichita, Kansas.

“If we hadn’t received the news coverage and social media exposure that we did, we may not have caught up to him; as the suspect had a plane ticket out of the country, to Vietnam, when Wichita PD picked him up,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Canadian County officials traveled to Kansas, interviewed Tran with Wichita police, and processed the 2017 Toyota Camry used during the crime.

Based on the interview and processing of Tran’s vehicle, Canadian County Investigators were able to collect sufficient information and physical evidence to establish Tran as the suspect in the December 18 kidnapping and rape suspect in Canadian County.