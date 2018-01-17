Report of bomb threat at Blanchard Middle School found to be not credible

BLANCHARD, Okla. – The Blanchard Police Department says a report of a bomb threat was found to be not credible Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m., police received a report of a bomb threat at Blanchard Middle School.

Protocols were followed by the Blanchard Middle School staff and Blanchard police.

“The scene was kept calm and orderly,” reads a post on the department’s Facebook page.

With the help of the OUPD bomb squad and their dogs, the threat was determined to be not credible.

Officials say no further comments can be made due to the ongoing investigation.