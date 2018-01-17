WSU quarterback found dead from apparent suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULLMAN, Wash. - A community in Washington is stunned following the death of a college football player.

On Tuesday night, police say Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Q13, police were called to Hilinski's apartment after he didn't show up for practice that day.

"Officers arrived and found Tyler Hilinski, 21 years old, deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A rifle was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found," police said in a news release.

Ty you were a great teammate, friend, brother anything we needed you to be. You brought smiles to the people around you. I am sorry I could not be there for you when you needed a smile for yourself. Love you man. Rest In Peace🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LmNC1ZLNZi — Skyler Thomas (@Sky_Dolla_Sign) January 17, 2018

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family” - Coach Leach regarding Tyler Hilinski — WSU Cougar Football (@wsucougfb) January 17, 2018

Hilinski's death stunned his teammates and the community.

A heartbreaking sight as I’m leaving Pullman. Members of WSU’s soccer team overcome with emotion at Tyler Hilinski’s memorial. #RIP3 pic.twitter.com/7yHgKspSRL — Mike Stefansson (@SWXMike) January 17, 2018

"You never know what somebody is going through...heartbreaking to hear about Tyler Hilinski. Thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family. Spread the love everybody, you never know the difference you can make with just one conversation," former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield tweeted.

You never know what somebody is going through... heartbreaking to hear about Tyler Hilinski. Thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family. Spread the love everybody, you never know the difference you can make with just one conversation. — Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) January 17, 2018