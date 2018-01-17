WSU quarterback found dead from apparent suicide

PULLMAN, Wash. - A community in Washington is stunned following the death of a college football player.
On Tuesday night, police say Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to Q13, police were called to Hilinski's apartment after he didn't show up for practice that day.
"Officers arrived and found Tyler Hilinski, 21 years old, deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A rifle was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found," police said in a news release.
Hilinski's death stunned his teammates and the community.
"You never know what somebody is going through...heartbreaking to hear about Tyler Hilinski. Thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family. Spread the love everybody, you never know the difference you can make with just one conversation," former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield tweeted.