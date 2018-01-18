85-year-old Shawnee man killed in fatal accident

NORMAN, Okla. – An 85-year-old Shawnee man was killed in a fatal crash in Norman this week.

Just before noon Wednesday, officials say a Dodge Ram traveling westbound on State Highway 9 departed the roadway, went down a steep embankment, and struck several trees.

The driver of the Dodge Ram has been identified as 85-year-old Donald Lang of Shawnee.

Lang was transported by EMSSTAT to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Portions of State Highway 9 between 72nd Avenue SE and 84th Avenue SE were closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated.

The collision remains under investigation by the NPD/OUPD Collision Investigation Team (CIRT).