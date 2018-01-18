Affidavit: Search warrant leads officers to suspected chop shop

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say what started as a search for narcotics led officers to an alleged chop shop.

On Dec. 5, officers went to a home in the 700 block of S.E. 11th St. after obtaining a search warrant for narcotics.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police found several items of drug paraphernalia and about a gram of methamphetamine.

However, officers say they found much more than just drugs at the home.

The affidavit states that during the search of the property, officers stumbled upon a stolen license plate and a pick up truck that had been reported as stolen.

“The stolen truck was being dismantled in the backyard. The cab was cut away from the bed and the motor [was] on the ground,” the affidavit read.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office charged 59-year-old Benny Golden and 26-year-old Shelby Oringderff with operating a chop shop, maintaining a house where a controlled dangerous substance was kept and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.