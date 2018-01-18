‘All-you-can-eat’ chili supper scheduled to benefit Cleveland County Christmas Store

NORMAN, Okla. – Police in Norman are hoping to serve up food to keep you warm while earning money to help those in need during the holidays.

On Thursday, several law enforcement agencies will come together to host the 42nd Annual All-You-Can-Eat Chili Supper Benefit.

The benefit supper will be held in the Norman High School Commons, located at 911 W. Main St., from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Children who are 6-years-old and under eat free.

At the event, citizens can dine-in or opt for a generous portion to take home.

All proceeds from the event go to The Cleveland County Christmas Store, a local non-profit that provides the opportunity for low-income families to shop for food, toys and household goods each holiday season.

Participating agencies include the Norman Police Department, Norman Fire Department, OU Police Department and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.