American Airlines announces new nonstop route from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re already dreaming of a vacation, it will soon be a little easier to reach your destination from Oklahoma City.

American Airlines recently announced that it was expanding its international service to Budapest, Prague and Reykjavik.

In addition to the international routes, Oklahomans will have an easier time reaching one of the nation’s largest airports.

On Jan. 22, the airline will offer the newest additions to its 2018 schedule for travel beginning on June 7, including:

Three routes from Philadelphia International Airport to Fort Wayne, Indiana; Oklahoma City and Pensacola, Florida.

New service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and DFW to Panama City, Florida and South Bend, Indiana

Service from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“Our 2018 schedule opens up so many new possibilities of destinations,” said Vasu Raja, vice president, Network & Schedule Planning. “We are making it easier and more convenient for our customers to fly on American to places that are important to them all over the world, from serving smaller cities more frequently to visiting places we’ve never flown before.”

In all, American says it will add 52 new nonstop routes to its domestic and international network.

Our news partner OKCTalk broke the news on Thursday.