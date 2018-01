× Baker Mayfield Wins Manning Award

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield added to his collection of awards on Thursday.

Mayfield was named the winner of the Manning Award, which goes to the nation’s top quarterback and includes play in bowl games.

The Manning Award was first awarded in 2004 and is named after great former college quarterbacks Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning.

Mayfield is the first Oklahoma quarterback to win the award.

OSU’s Mason Rudolph was a finalist for the Manning Award.