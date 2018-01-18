× Chase ends in crash in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A chase in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday night ended in a crash.

Police say a private business called about a disturbance in the 1300 block of S.E. 25th St.

When police arrived, they say the person causing the disturbance left, so police began a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in a crash near N.W. 36th and Shartel.

The suspect did hit another vehicle. Police say that person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.