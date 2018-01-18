Cushing Police Department receives several phone calls regarding phone scam

CUSHING, Okla. – The Cushing Police Department says they have received several phone calls regarding a phone scam.

Police say the number has been the same in all the reports: (714) 927-8493.

The caller identifies his/herself as an Internal Revenue Service Agent and demands immediate action or law enforcement is on their way to arrest the person.

Cushing police say they want to remind citizens that “this is a scam tactic to gain personal information, as well as, not to give personal or financial information.”

Anyone receiving these phone calls are encouraged to contact both their local police department, as well as here.