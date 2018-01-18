Edmond North High School student arrested for dealing LSD after fellow student overdoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An Edmond North High School student is facing adult drug trafficking charges after more than 100 hits of LSD were found during his arrest last week.

The 17-year-old boy, who News 4 is not naming because he is a minor and has not been formally charged, is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Edmond Police say the investigation began on January 11 after police were called to a home where a teenager was acting "aggressive," "erratic," and his family didn't know what was happening. It turned out the teen had overdosed on lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

"We were able to get some information on how he got the LSD. The next day at school, our suspect -- the person that we arrested for selling the LSD -- was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot of the school, smoking marijuana," said Edmond Police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon.

Wagnon said officers found 107 hits of LSD in his possession, along with marijuana, the prescription drug Adderall, and drug paraphernalia.

"And what ended coming out in this investigation is that the student that we arrested had a sheet of LSD, he paid $500 for it, cut that sheet in to 100 pieces and was selling it for $10 a piece," said Wagnon. "And the student that overdosed had purchased two hits and had taken both of them the night before. Didn’t know exactly what he was taking, and the effects of it."

Police found a small hit of LSD while searching his car. According to court documents, during an interview with investigators and his parents present, the boy admitted he had been selling LSD to local high school students. Also, during the interview, the teen said he had put the LSD in a friend's car prior to school.

“The student that was selling the LSD had heard about the overdose and admitted to our officers and detectives that he was scared, because he realized that there was a dire side effect of this.”

In a statement, Edmond Public Schools Thursday evening called the student's arrest for possession and trafficking "regrettable."

"In instances such as this, the district supports the Edmond Police Department and the District Attorney in seeking the maximum penalties allowed by law," read the statement. "The safety of our schools is paramount and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to put an end to any action that disrupts the educational process or jeopardizes the health and welfare of our students."

The teen was initially taken to juvenile detention, however he has since been moved to the Oklahoma County Jail and is expected to be charged as an adult, as the amount of LSD recovered meets the threshold for a drug trafficking charge, Wagnon said.

A probable cause affidavit requests charges for trafficking LSD, possession of prescription pills with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school.

"LSD, it’s not something we typically see in high schools," said Wagnon. "Not to say it’s not there, but we just don’t typically see it and especially in the parking lot of a vehicle at the school."