Family optimistic that cold murder case will soon be solved

BONHAM, Texas –It has been almost 16 years since Jennifer Harris was found murdered.

Harris was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2002. Six days later, the 28-year-old’s naked body was found by a fisherman floating in the Red River.

Investigators classified her death as a ‘violent homicide’ due to the extent of her injuries. Officials say her uterus had somehow been removed..

“It’s very frustrating because she was pregnant and I have no doubt she would’ve been a great mother and that is an additional life that was taken, which is even worse of a crime, it’s a double murder,” Alyssa Wernick, Harris’ younger sister, told KXII.

Although no one has ever been arrested for Harris’ murder, her family says they have hope that the case will soon be solved.

Since taking office last year, Fannin County Sheriff Mark Johnson has made the case a priority.

“The previous sheriff, of course, was not very willing to work with outside help, and so I think we’re very excited and optimistic that Sheriff Johnson will allow more of a national exposure on this case,” said Wenick.

Johnson says his office is currently looking at newly obtained DNA evidence and autopsy records.

The sheriff is now working with the family to come up with a $50,000 reward for anyone with information related to the case.