Full Circle Bookstore Welcomes Anne Hillerman for book signing

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – New York Times bestselling author Anne Hillerman will be signing her new book Song of the Lion at Full Circle Bookstore from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillerman is an award-winning reporter, the author of several non-fiction books, and the daughter of New York Times bestselling author Tony Hillerman. She lives in Santa Fe.

This is her third crime novel featuring the beloved Navajo characters created by her father, Tony Hillerman, in his long-running, Edgar Award-winning mystery series.

Booklist wrote about the book saying, “Hillerman seamlessly blends tribal lore and custom into a well-directed plot, continuing in the spirit of her late father, Tony, by keeping his characters in the mix, but still establishing Manuelito as the main player in what has become a fine legacy series.”

So pleased that Anne Hillerman has been continuing her dad’s Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito novels. #TonyHillerman #SongoftheLion #RockwithWings — SanneT (@Susanne_T123) November 4, 2017

Writing with a clarity and grace that is all her own, Anne Hillerman depicts the beauty of Navajo country and the rituals, myths, and customs of its people, with a new novel that builds on and complements the celebrated, bestselling mysteries of her acclaimed father, Tony Hillerman.

The Library Journal wrote about the connection between her father’s characters and her own, “Fans of Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito, characters created by the author’s father, Tony Hillerman, will savor this multilayered story of suspense, with its background of contemporary environmental vs. development issues”

Tony Hillerman’s daughter, Anne, took up where the iconic Southwest mystery author left off with “Spiderwoman’s Da… https://t.co/XPU2qg0vQH pic.twitter.com/Q58WEriyU6 — Ashley M. Biggers (@AshleyMBiggers) November 14, 2017

Full Circle Bookstore is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway and an upcoming paperback release is expected to be distributed on Feb. 20.