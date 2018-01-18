“He almost passed out,” Man restores his grandpa’s 1957 Chevy as birthday surprise

Dedman said he saved for restoration for a long time and had even sold one of his own cars to help pay for the project.

He says he “put every bit of $20,000 in it, and that doesn’t include labor.”

The restoration included air conditioning, mag wheels, custom-tufted seats, high-grade carpet and more. He even painted the car his grandpa’s favorite color: Ruby red.

Dedman says his grandpa is his best friend and they always talked about fixing the car.

“When I was little, he would always tell me, ‘We’re going to fix this up.’ But he always put his family first, so he never had time to do it,” said Dedman. “I figured if I was going to do it, I was going to do it right.”

So, on his grandpa’s birthday, family members blindfolded Dedman’s grandpa and grandma and drove them around in circles, eventually ending up at his sister’s house.

There, they removed the blindfolds from Lamar and his wife, and revealed the car.

“Honestly, he almost passed out. I had to hold him up. His legs gave out. He said, ‘There’s no way that is my car,'” Dedman told Inside Edition.

Dedman says once the weather warms up, they’ll take the new Chevy to the highway.