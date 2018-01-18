H&M hires diversity manager

H&M has appointed a diversity manager after dealing with the fallout from using a black child to advertise a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

H&M announced it appointed company insider Annie Wu as “Global Leader for Diversity and Inclusiveness” for H&M group.

“The recent incident was entirely unintentional, but it demonstrates so clearly how big our responsibility is as a global brand,” H&M said in a message posted to its social media accounts. “Our commitment to addressing diversity and inclusiveness is genuine, therefore we have appointed a global leader, in this area, to drive our work forward.”

H&M would not explain to CNNMoney what her new job responsibilities will be. Wu will also continue in her job as the company’s global manager for employee relations, according to a company spokeswoman.

Wu’s appointment occurs just days after the company was chastised on social media for its ad in an online British catalog featuring the black child wearing the hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

H&M took down the ad and no longer sells the hoodie, which it said it “recycled.” The company apologized for the incident on January 9: “We have got this wrong and we are deeply sorry.”

A few days later, on January 13, H&M closed its stores in South Africa after protesters swarmed locations there. Two musicians – Gerald Gillum, known as G-Eazy, and Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd – cut their business ties with H&M.