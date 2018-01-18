“I heard an explosion,” Oklahoma man injured after trailer hitch crashes through his windshield

CHANDLER, Okla. — An Oklahoma man says he’s lucky to be alive after a trailer hitch came flying through his windshield.

Jerry Johnson and his wife were driving eastbound on Route 66 in Chandler when a pickup in the westbound lanes lost its trailer hitch. The hitch fell from the truck and barreled toward Johnson’s car.

“Actually, I was looking off and then I heard an explosion. I looked up at the same time and all I saw was the broken glass,” Johnson said.

Johnson looked down and noticed his arm was covered in blood.

“The trailer hitch either dislodged or otherwise fell off the truck, landing into our windshield, about midway into our windshield. And as it came through, it shattered my arm,” Johnson said.

He was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo two surgeries to repair the damage.

Johnson is now stuck with medical bills and more than $9,000 in car repairs. He hopes the owner of the hitch comes forward so they can exchange insurance information.

Warning: Some of the images in this video are graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences.

