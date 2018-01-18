Investigators: Suspect’s mother dies after reportedly opening fire on Oklahoma officers

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after allegedly opening fire on officers.

On Wednesday night, Bartlesville police responded to a home along S. Maple to serve a search warrant related to drug charges.

According to FOX 23, investigators say the alleged suspect’s mother started firing at officers when they got inside the home.

“He had went down to the ground and they were in the process of taking him into custody when somebody started firing a weapon from one of the rooms. The officers returned fire and that subject was injured,” said Capt. Jay Hastings, with the Bartlesville Police Department.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

Two officers at the scene were also injured, but only one needed treatment.