Musical Mayhem; list of concerts coming to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Whether your New Year’s resolution was to attend more concerts or listen to new music, here is a list of concerts coming to Oklahoma this year that you could attend.
concerts are like being woken up by someone throwing cold water on you except the water is a piece of life waking up your soul
— neeharika (@selfttiled) January 15, 2018
- Marilyn Manson – Jan. 27, a certain fan’s dream of seeing Manson live at the Brady Theater.
- Tobymac Hits Deep Tour – Jan. 30, the countrysinger comes back to the stage at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Great Show Saturday in Morristown!!! Original Tees from your 1983 concert!! pic.twitter.com/NgRLVrasV1
— Cathy (@1211cath) January 8, 2018
- Rick Springfield – Feb. 9, ‘Jessie’s Girl’ can be sung again and you can hear it at the Riverwind Casino Showcase Theater.
- Blake Shelton – Feb. 15, coming to the BOK Center in Tulsa.
- Patti Labelle – Mar. 2, she is coming back from the 80’s to Riverwind for another show.
- Miranda Lambert – Mar. 9, country singer/songwriter from Nashville will be headed to Chesapeake.
This is how i feel about getting tickets to see @Alanis Morissette in March. Another check off of my concert bucket list. pic.twitter.com/X1Dw4CRXvo
— Angela Sledge (@angeladsledge) January 2, 2018
-
- Alanis Morissette – Mar. 15, travel back to the 90’s and to the 7 Clan’s First Council Casino.
- Judas Priest – Apr. 26, getting a little bit heavier with the metal at the BOK Center.
- Justin Timberlake – May 5, he’ll bring sexy back to the BOK Center.
- Rocklahoma Festival – May 25, spend three days at the Fever Music Festival Grounds in Pryor.
I just entered to win tickets to Rocklahoma plus two weeks free at Genesis Health Clubs! https://t.co/H35dlHoXuu
— Robert James (@RHDJames) January 18, 2018
- Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald – Nov. 9, a 21-and-up event that puts you into the danger zone.
So whether you’re a fan of heavy metal or 80’s pop-rock, you’ll have the opportunity to see a wide arrange of concerts coming to Oklahoma.