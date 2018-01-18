Warmer temperatures on the way!
Up to the minute closings and delays

Musical Mayhem; list of concerts coming to Oklahoma

Posted 9:00 am, January 18, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Whether your New Year’s resolution was to attend more concerts or listen to new music, here is a list of concerts coming to Oklahoma this year that you could attend.

  • Marilyn Manson – Jan. 27, a certain fan’s dream of seeing Manson live at the Brady Theater.
  • Tobymac Hits Deep Tour – Jan. 30, the countrysinger comes back to the stage at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
  • Rick Springfield – Feb. 9, ‘Jessie’s Girl’ can be sung again and you can hear it at the Riverwind Casino Showcase Theater.
  • Blake Shelton – Feb. 15, coming to the BOK Center in Tulsa.
  • Patti Labelle – Mar. 2, she is coming back from the 80’s to Riverwind for another show.
  • Miranda Lambert – Mar. 9, country singer/songwriter from Nashville will be headed to Chesapeake.
    • Alanis Morissette – Mar. 15, travel back to the 90’s and to the 7 Clan’s First Council Casino.
    • Judas Priest – Apr. 26, getting a little bit heavier with the metal at the BOK Center.
    • Justin Timberlake – May 5, he’ll bring sexy back to the BOK Center.
    • Rocklahoma Festival – May 25, spend three days at the Fever Music Festival Grounds in Pryor.
  • Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald – Nov. 9, a 21-and-up event that puts you into the danger zone.

So whether you’re a fan of heavy metal or 80’s pop-rock, you’ll have the opportunity to see a wide arrange of concerts coming to Oklahoma.

 

 