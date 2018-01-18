× Musical Mayhem; list of concerts coming to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Whether your New Year’s resolution was to attend more concerts or listen to new music, here is a list of concerts coming to Oklahoma this year that you could attend.

concerts are like being woken up by someone throwing cold water on you except the water is a piece of life waking up your soul — neeharika (@selfttiled) January 15, 2018

Marilyn Manson – Jan. 27, a certain fan’s dream of seeing Manson live at the Brady Theater.

Tobymac Hits Deep Tour – Jan. 30, the countrysinger comes back to the stage at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Great Show Saturday in Morristown!!! Original Tees from your 1983 concert!! pic.twitter.com/NgRLVrasV1 — Cathy (@1211cath) January 8, 2018

Rick Springfield – Feb. 9, ‘Jessie’s Girl’ can be sung again and you can hear it at the Riverwind Casino Showcase Theater.

Blake Shelton – Feb. 15, coming to the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Patti Labelle – Mar. 2, she is coming back from the 80's to Riverwind for another show.

Miranda Lambert – Mar. 9, country singer/songwriter from Nashville will be headed to Chesapeake.

This is how i feel about getting tickets to see @Alanis Morissette in March. Another check off of my concert bucket list. pic.twitter.com/X1Dw4CRXvo — Angela Sledge (@angeladsledge) January 2, 2018

Alanis Morissette – Mar. 15, travel back to the 90’s and to the 7 Clan’s First Council Casino. Judas Priest – Apr. 26, getting a little bit heavier with the metal at the BOK Center. Justin Timberlake – May 5, he’ll bring sexy back to the BOK Center. Rocklahoma Festival – May 25, spend three days at the Fever Music Festival Grounds in Pryor.



I just entered to win tickets to Rocklahoma plus two weeks free at Genesis Health Clubs! https://t.co/H35dlHoXuu — Robert James (@RHDJames) January 18, 2018

Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald – Nov. 9, a 21-and-up event that puts you into the danger zone.

So whether you’re a fan of heavy metal or 80’s pop-rock, you’ll have the opportunity to see a wide arrange of concerts coming to Oklahoma.