Oklahoma Air Force base issues warning to drone pilots after near collision

ENID, Okla. – A local Air Force base is issuing a warning to drone pilots.

Officials at Vance Air Force Base are asking Enid residents to keep recreational drones away from planes after a near collision during a training flight.

On Jan. 9, the Enid News and Eagle reports that an aircraft on a training flight came within 50 feet of a drone flying at an altitude of 1,000 feet.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

However, FAA regulations say that drone pilots need permission to fly within five miles of an airport or military airfield.