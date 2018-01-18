× Oklahoma City mother allegedly recorded videos of herself hurting her baby

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mother was arrested after she allegedly recorded videos of herself hurting her baby.

On January 17, police were called to check the welfare of a baby in the 400 block of S.W. 64th Place.

The person who called police said that 20-year-old Juanita Herrera had allegedly threatened to kill her baby, who is less than one-year-old.

When police went to the house to speak with Herrera, she said that she had been having issues with the baby’s father. She said the two of them had been arguing about child custody.

The aunt of the baby came to the home while police were questioning Herrera and showed officers videos that allegedly showed Herrera hurting the baby.

According to the police report, one of the videos shows the baby sitting up in a walker, appearing upset, when a hand reaches to the baby’s head and pulls the child’s hair, causing the baby to cry louder. The same hand then pinches the baby’s arm, causing the infant to cry even louder.

In the second video, according to the police report, the baby is laying on his back, not crying, when a hand reaches in and grabs the child’s hair, causing the baby to cry. The hand then grabs the child’s arm and eventually covers the child’s mouth to muffle his cries.

Police were able to determine the hand in the video is Herrera’s because of the fingernail polish design she had in the video was the same fingernail polish design she had while they were questioning her.

Herrera was arrested on two counts of child abuse.

Police later spoke with the baby’s father who said Herrera sent him the videos of her hurting the baby, along with several text messages. Police looked at the text messages, in which Herrera reportedly said that she is mean to the baby because the baby’s father is mean to her.