Oklahoma man allegedly threatened to 'slit neighbor's throat'

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly threatening to slit his neighbor’s throat.

On Tuesday, police were called to reports of a disturbance at a Claremore home.

Officers on scene reported being able to hear Rodney Sanders screaming at his neighbor who was inside his home, the Claremore Daily Progress reports.

Sanders reportedly had a fixed-blade knife in his possession.

When officers spoke with the neighbor, he said Sanders had pointed the knife at him and threatened to kill him by slitting his throat, the officer noted in his report.

Sanders was arrested for threatening serious injury or death and resisting an officer.