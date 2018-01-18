Oreo announces new ‘Oreo of the Month’ club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - If you've noticed Oreo has been expanding their flavors of the past few years, you're not alone.

Nabisco announced that it has started a new "Oreo of the Month" club on Amazon.

Each month, subscribers will get a box containing two surprise Oreo flavors, a recipe card and "one piece of Oreo inspired swag."

It is available for 3 months for $59.97, 6 months for $119.94 or 12 months for $239.88.

Since it's new, the only review on Amazon was a positive one. Charles H. said he was pleasantly surprised with two flavors; hot and spicy cinnamon and chocolate hazelnut.

He also said Oreo-branded hot cocoa was included along with a recipe to make Oreo Mug Cake.

Move over "fruit of the month" clubs, you have some new competition.