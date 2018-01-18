Police: Five-car crash shuts down northbound I-44
OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route for the next couple of hours.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a five-car crash along northbound I-44, near S.W. 89th St.
Authorities say that while there are no life-threatening injuries, the area is currently blocked off.
Drivers should find an alternate route and avoid the area.
Officials estimate that the road will be reopened by 3 p.m.
35.467560 -97.516428