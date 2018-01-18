× Police: Five-car crash shuts down northbound I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route for the next couple of hours.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a five-car crash along northbound I-44, near S.W. 89th St.

Authorities say that while there are no life-threatening injuries, the area is currently blocked off.

Drivers should find an alternate route and avoid the area.

Click here for a live look at traffic.

Officials estimate that the road will be reopened by 3 p.m.