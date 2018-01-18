Single mom on a mission to keep her family safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Nancy Pando, a single mom from Moore, who had her home broken into right before Christmas, says management keeps dragging their feet to make repairs.

The thief had his way with the family's stuff, mostly electronics, Nancy’s jewelry, and her 6-year-old daughter's Christmas presents.

“You just feel violated, someone violated my space,” Nancy said.

It's been a month since the burglary.

Nancy's boyfriend rigged up the door as best he could, but the family can't understand why management won't expedite repairs to help them feel safe.

“Basically told me 9 out of 10 times someone is burglarized the renter knows them, so it's basically my fault I got broken into,” she said.

Nancy has renter's insurance, but like most renter's policies, her policy doesn't cover damages to the landlord's property.

The landlord's property insurance should cover those damages.

Nancy says she was instructed by management to file a damage claim with her insurance anyway, which she did and was denied.

“My adjuster actually called the management company and said we can't cover this,” she said. “We can't cover structural damage, because she can't insure it.”

Thursday we dropped by Hallmark Property Management's Moore headquarters.

The person in charge telling the In Your Corner team he thought the repairs had been done and assured us his maintenance man would expedite the work.

He also directed us to the lease, which states the landlord and/or "Hallmark" is not liable to the tenant or their guests for damages or losses, including theft, burglary, assault, vandalism, or other crimes.

Nancy says she has no idea who burglarized her.

We also alerted Hallmark Property Management about the loose electric box out back.

They say a work order was never submitted to repair it, but they’re happy to check it out.

Here's the In Your Corner bottom line:

If you're renting, you need to have renter's insurance.

It’s relatively cheap and will cover your stolen or damaged property.

The management company tells us they are committed to making sure all of their tenants feel safe.

They say they changed their minds weeks ago and had the repairs scheduled Wednesday, but had to reschedule with Nancy for next week.

We'll keep you posted on the repairs.