Traffic Alert: ODOT delays I-235 closure

OKLAHOMA CITY - A portion of the I-235 construction project, involved with moving two 45-foot bridge spans, will be a slow process, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials.

The new BNSF railroad bridge will move above N. 50th street hoisted over the interstate. Construction crews are getting it ready, but high winds in the forecast are making it difficult.

"Basically, building that, we're moving down the highway so, because of that, they have to have extremely low winds,” said Terri Angier with ODOT.

Part of the project will shut down I-235 between N. 36th and just south of I-44. Initially, it was supposed to be closed this weekend, but it is now delayed until January 26.

"We continue to move until we find three consecutive days on a weekend, which is really challenging at this point because we have experts from out of town here. We coordinate with the railroad companies," Angier said.

The project was going to shut down the interstate for two weekends, but crews were able to cut that time in half - to one weekend.

Four million pounds of steel is sitting on the side of the highway waiting for its proper place, an amazing sight ODOT hopes you'll check out.

"To give you an idea, the two trusses are 550 feet long, which is about two football-size stadium fields,” Angier said. "It's the first for Oklahoma. We've never done this before, and the trusses are extremely unique in how they look."

A large portion of the total cost will go toward this part of the project. The railroad bridge is $30 million of the $88 million construction project.

ODOT will have bleachers available for spectators to watch the bridge spans being moved. Public parking will be available along N. Cooper Avenue.

