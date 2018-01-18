Wow! On cam: Fishermen jump for their lives as large motorboat crashes into their boat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - Three fishermen jumped from their boat at the last second after trying unsuccessfully to grab the attention of the 30-foot motorboat charging straight for them.

Video captured the crash last August on the Columbia River in Oregon, as the motorboat plowed right over the top of the small fishing vessell.

The fishermen, two men and a woman, had been screaming, waving their arms, even standing on the bow of the boat, but the driver of the motorboat never saw them.

"Oh my gosh! We have to jump!" yelled the woman.

All three jumped into the water just as the motorboat barreled into their boat, missing them by just a few inches.

That jump saved their lives but the fishermen were still injured in the water.

One man is now suing the driver of the boat, 75-year-old Marlin Larson.

47-year-old Bryan Maess claims Larson was distracted by his cell phone when the crash happened.

Larson denies that claim, telling investigators that he couldn't see above the dash of his boat while seated, and never saw the fishing boat.

Larson is charged with reckless operation of a boat, fourth degree assault, and recklessly endangering the lives of others.