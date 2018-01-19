× 2 people, 1 dog perish in overnight house fire in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people and a dog were killed in an overnight house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 3500 block of S. Hudson, near S.W. 36th and Walker, around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Once crews were able to knock down the main body of the fire, firefighters went inside to search the home.

One adult male was found in the living room and another adult male was found in a bedroom.

Sadly, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials say the home had no electricity. They believe the two men were bringing in electricity from a structure next door.

A neighbor told firefighters the two men used an oven, space heaters, and a gas wall heater to stay warm inside the home.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Their deaths bring the number of fire fatalities in Oklahoma City to 9 so far for January.