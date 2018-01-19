4 the weekend: Rodeo events abound across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’ll get a break from the frigid temperatures this weekend, which means families will get out to enjoy the beautiful weather.

It’s time again for the International Finals Rodeo at State Fair Arena. Guests can enjoy bronc and bull riding, along with other rodeo events. The first of three performances begin on Friday. Sunday’s event includes special activities for kids. Tickets start at $10.

The Professional Bull Riding Invitational is also going on at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday and Sunday. The best bull riders in the world are competing this weekend. You can get tickets online.

And it’s the final week for the Devon Ice Rink in the Myriad Gardens. The cost is $13 or $8 if you bring your own skates.

