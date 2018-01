Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time since February 12, 2000, there will be two Bedlam basketball games played on the same day.

The men face off at 1:00 in Stillwater, while the women meet at noon in Norman.

For the visiting team in each game, they're looking for a sweep, with the Sooner men having won at home in Norman, and the Cowgirls having won at home in Stillwater.