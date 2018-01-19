‘Fixer Upper’ star Clint Harp to be at Oklahoma City Home & Garden Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fans of a popular television show will not want to miss the Oklahoma City Home & Garden Show this weekend.

The three day event at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds features more than 500 vendors, along with experts in landscaping, gardening and remodeling.

This year, one of the featured presenters is master woodworker and artist Clint Harp from the hit show "Fixer Upper."

Clint is often seen using reclaimed lumber to build new furniture for clients of Chip & Joanna Gaines.

At the Home & Garden Show, he will share how he created Harp Design and how he met Chip and Joanna.

While "Fixer Upper" is ending, Clint has his own show that is scheduled to start in April. "Wood Work" will air on the DIY Network.

The Home & Garden Show runs from Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.

Clint's presentations are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 and at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Click here for more information on tickets and events.